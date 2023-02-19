Reactions As Peter Obi Visits Leader Of Cherubim And Seraphim Church In Abuja

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Less than one week to the Presidential Election, most of the presidential candidates are rushing against time in order to wind down their campaign rallies. There is no doubt it has been a whirlwind of a campaign across the federation in the past 3 months with the attendant controversy that came with it. However, earlier today, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi paid a courtesy at the Cherubim and Seraphim Church National Headquarters, Abuja where he held a meeting with its spiritual leader, Most Eminence Baba Aladura (Dr.) David D.L Bob-Manuel.

According to a viral video making the rounds across social media, some of the worshippers were seen chanting the name of the LP presidential candidate within the vicinity of the church premises. Obi however took out time on his verified Twitter page to appreciate the ESOCS leader for receiving him.

Here are some reactions from social media users:

Recall on Saturday, Obi attracted reactions from social media users after he made a stopover at the Ajegunle area of Lagos.

Link: Video

Austinwords (

)