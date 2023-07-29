Reactions As Peter Obi Trends A Day To When He Promised To Speak To Nigerians
The labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, a few days ago, promised to speak to Nigerians on some pressing issues that are currently confronting the nation
The former governor of Anambra state, made the decision as a result of the recent increase in fuel, insecurity and some other things happening in the nation
It is no longer news that the labour party presidential aspirant is currently challenging the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Tribunal over the presidential election that went down across the nation
In a post that he made recently on his verified Twitter page, he promised to interact with Nigerians on a Twitter space
He said the conversation will come up on Saturday. However, Peter obi is now trending a day to when he promised to engage Nigerians
Kindly see the trends below
However, there have been several reactions from social media users
Kindly read a few comments below
Bodeblogs (
)