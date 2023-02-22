This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Peter Obi Travels Across Three States In A Day

Social Media Users precisely the supporters of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, have expressed surprise after Peter obi covered three states in a day

It is no longer news that the former governor of Anambra state was the first to complete his mega rallies across the 36 states including the Federal capital territory after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, gave the go-ahead for all Campaign activities to commence fully

However, after he completed his Mega rallies, he announced that he will be revisiting some of the states where he had staged rallies for further meetings and engagements

Since he started revisiting the states, he had gone to Anambra, Kogi, Benue, Lagos, and many other states

However, he took the visitations to another level after he traveled across three states on Tuesday.

He started by visiting Awka in Anambra state after which he subsequently visited offa in Ilorin before he ended the day with a visit to Oyo state

While in Anambra, he visited Awka market and several of his supporters trooped out to support him.

In Anmabra

In Kwara state, he visited the Place of HRM Oba Mufutao Esuwoye Ii, the Olofa of offa

In Kwara

In Oyo state, he visited the place of the king in Ogbomosho

In Oyo state

Since photos from his visitations to the three states surfaced online, there have been mixed reactions

Several of his supporters have reacted to his work rate

Kindly check out some reactions from social media users below

Content created and supplied by: Bodeblogs (via 50minds

News )

#Reactions #Peter #Obi #Travels #States #DayReactions As Peter Obi Travels Across Three States In A Day Publish on 2023-02-22 01:45:15