Reactions As Peter Obi Tells Nigerians To Collect Money From Politicians That Are Ready To Offer

He stated that his ticket with Baba-Ahmed would ensure a proper place for the youth and urged them to mobilize for the election.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, has urged Nigerians to collect money from any candidate that is ready to offer but cast their vote for him in this month’s election.

According to him, “We have the magic wand to turn Nigeria around. We need leadership to secure and unite Nigeria, that is our number one promise. A new Nigeria is possible under the Labour Party. We don’t want a Nigeria where snakes and goats swallow money.

A bad workman complains about his tools. Obi know he is going to lose without any doubt,Peter Obi is neither here nor there, because he already knows what awaits him in 19 days time!

@everybody JAGABAN the city Boy is coming to rull our nation Nigeria.

The question is, how on earth can Peter Obi even win the election? Obi’s vote is a waste vote. This is the bitter truth.

That one you don’t need to tell us, we will see them at the poll.

