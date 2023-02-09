Reactions As Peter Obi Storms Maraba Market In Abuja Shortly After Meeting With UN Delegations

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Labor Party presidential candidate Peter Gregory Obi recently visited Abuja bustling Maraba Market, and his unexpected appearance has prompted a flood of responses.

However, his trip to the market follows his meetings with Nigeria’s UN delegates.

The presidential election is in a matter of weeks, and the labor party’s presidential candidate has been spotted holding meetings and campaigning.

Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, his running mate, finished their north central rally in Kwara state on Monday. Their prior rallies had taken place in Jos, Benue, Kogi, and Niger.

This past Wednesday, however, he conducted an unexpected visit to various locations in and around Abuja after meeting with UN delegates to discuss the upcoming election.

Please have a look at these photos that were shot at the conclusion of the meeting with the Nigerian UN delegation.

The Maraba Market was one of the Abuja attractions he checked out. The former governor of Anambra state, however, will hold his massive rally in the nation’s capital this coming Thursday.

While several of his admirers showed up to the market to see him, he received an enthusiastic reception.

However, since the photographs were published online, a number of responses have emerged. Please take a look at the comments made by people on various social media platforms below:

writer11 (

)