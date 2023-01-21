This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions as Peter Obi stopped his car to greet old woman standing with his posters at Kafanchan

Reactions trailed a video released to the internet and now in circulation which captured the moment Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, stopped his car to greet an old woman standing with his posters at Kafanchan, southern Kaduna.

Earlier today, Peter Obi, his running mate, senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and some other Labour Party Chieftains tour to southern Kaduna ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that yesterday, Peter Obi and his team were in Jos, Plateau state, for the continuation of their campaign rally. The rally was a high success as there were a mammoth crowd of the Obidient at the campaign rally ground.

However, on getting southern-Kaduna today, a video captured the very moment Peter Obi ordered his car to stop to greet the old woman standing on the road with his/Datti’s posters in her hand.

The video and pictures of the woman earlier trended on social media platforms in the morning and surprisingly Peter Obi, saw the woman and wait.

It was an emotional moment as reactions flooded the video on social media platforms, especially on Twitter.

“AishaYesufu” wrote, ” Peter Obi saw her standing and he wait.”

“Amandamonday2” wrote, “Tears of hope just running down from my eyes. Oh God of Gideon answer my prayers.”

“Anambrapeince”See me smiling even inside the situation my car has put me. Organic love.”

Check out some reactions

Peter Obi saw her standing and stopped to say hello pic.twitter.com/vtgj2ePNcV — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) January 21, 2023

Content created and supplied by: Newspecial (via 50minds

News )

#Reactions #Peter #Obi #stopped #car #greet #woman #standing #posters #KafanchanReactions as Peter Obi stopped his car to greet old woman standing with his posters at Kafanchan Publish on 2023-01-21 15:38:11