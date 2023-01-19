Reactions As Peter Obi Shares Pictures With The Emir Of Minna, HRH, Alhaji Umar Farouq Bahago

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Less than a few weeks ahead of the general elections, the labour party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi has taken to his social media account, Twitter, to share pictures taken with the Emir of Minna, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Umar Farouq Bahago, ahead of the rally in Niger State.

Mr. Peter Obi, who shared the photos taken with the Emir of Minna, accompanied it with a tweet that indicated the presence of the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and his other aides. See pictures below.

He tweeted, “I paid a courtesy call to the Emir of Minna, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Umar Farouq Bahago. I was accompanied by my running mate, Dr Yusuf Baba-Ahmed. -PO”

However, tweeters have taken to the comment box of the Labour party presidential candidate, Peter Obi,’s Twitter account to drop their thoughts and opinions as regards his visitation to the palace of the Emir of Minna, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Umar Farouq Bahago. See screenshots below.

