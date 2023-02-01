Reactions As Peter Obi Shares Pictures From His Condolence Visitation To The Dutse Palace

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has shared pictures of his visitation to the Dutse Palace to condole with the Family of the late Emir HRH Alhaji Mohammed Nuhu Sanusi ll, the 3rd Emir of Dutse, who passed away recently.

Peter Obi, who shared photos from his visitation, prayed that may God grant the deceased an eternal rest and grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss. See pictures below.

He tweeted, “A condolence visit to Dutse Palace to condole with the Family of the late Emir HRH Alhaji Mohammed Nuhu Sanusi ll, the 3rd Emir of Dutse, who passed away recently. May God grant him eternal rest and grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss. -PO”

