Reactions As Peter Obi Shares Photos During His Interactive Session With The Niger State Women

Less than a few weeks ahead of the general elections, the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr. Peter Obi has shared photos of his arrival at the town hall meeting with the Niger State Women.

Mr. Peter Obi, who shares photos taken from the interactive session with the Niger State Women, accompanied it with a caption that indicated the presence of his wife, Margaret Obi. See pictures below.

He tweeted, “My dear wife and I arrived at the venue of the town hall meeting with Niger state women. My commitment to ensuring a progressive gender balance in government remains solid and a top priority on my policy platform.-PO”

However, tweeters have taken to the comment box to react to the pictures shared by the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, in his comments box. See screenshots below.

