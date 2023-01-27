Reactions As Peter Obi Reveals That He Will Cut Down The Cost Of Governance And Fight Corruption

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Less than a few weeks ahead of the 2023 general elections, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has revealed that he will tackle food insecurity and cut down the cost of governance.

While interacting in a media chat with the representatives of CNN, Al Jazeera and the Economist news crew in Abuja, Peter Obi revealed that he will constitute an All- Nigerian government and draw people from all works of life to form a government that will turn Nigeria around.

Peter Obi, who took to his social media account, Twitter, revealed that, Nigeria is important to the world, and the international community is looking forward to a proactive Nigeria.

He tweeted, “We will constitute an All-Nigerian government and draw people from all works of life to form a government that will turn Nigeria around. This is a David and Goliath fight, there is the grace of God; and I’m with the youths of Nigeria. We pray that God answers their prayer through me.”

“We will build a society that is premised on the rule of law as we strive to secure and unite Nigeria. Insecurity is part of a failure of leadership. Dealing decisively with insecurity will stop the drift. Our democracy is not at risk, but we need free, fair and credible elections. The president and INEC have promised such. If Nigeria is turned around, it will impact on West Africa and Africa as a whole.”

He further tweeted that, “The bulk of SMEs will be driven by youths as a means of tackling youth unemployment. Our 4th industrial revolution will hinge on youth involvement. We must tackle food insecurity and weak currency to turn the country around; we must cut the cost of governance and fight corruption simultaneously.

“Nigeria is important to the world, and the international community looks forward to a proactive Nigeria. A stable Nigeria will ensure youths don’t seek to emigrate. Good governance offers stability and a safe environment. -PO”

However, tweeters have taken to his comments box to air their thoughts and opinions as regards the Labour Party’s presidential candidate tweet. See screenshots below.

Dear esteemed readers, kindly hit the comments box below with your thoughts as regards the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi revelation to cut down the cost of governance in the nation and to fight corruption.

Masterupondpen (

)