Reactions As Peter Obi Revealed His Number One Priority If He Becomes The President

The labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has stated that fighting insecurity is his first priority in a new Nigeria that he has been clamoring for

Speaking through his official Twitter account on a Thursday, the former Anambra state governor expressed his deep concern in response to the tragic loss of Air Force personnel in Niger state a few days ago.

In his online post, the Labour Party presidential candidate asserted that his foremost commitment would be to confront the challenges of insecurity, displaying unwavering determination if he becomes the president.

He firmly stated that his dedication to this cause would not waver, remaining steadfast and resolute throughout his tenure.

Additionally, he underscored the importance of three key pillars – security, tranquility, and advancement – which he believes are pivotal for the nation’s progress.

Nevertheless, since making this declaration, numerous responses have surfaced across social media platforms.

Dear valued readers, kindly share your thoughts on this matter by dropping your comments on the section below.

Ifey_communication (

)