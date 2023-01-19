This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Peter Obi Reacts To The Successful Rally In Minna.

Reactions to Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, presidential candidate for the Labour Party, praising the Obidients in Minna, Niger State, for a successful rally today in a tweet he just posted on his verified Twitter account a short while ago.

Following the Kaduna rally, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, traveled to Minna today to continue his campaign. The election for president of the United States will take place in 2023.

The fact that the obedient in the state turned out in large numbers to attend the demonstration proves that it was a big success. The rally was unquestionably successful, as shown by the shared videos and images on social media networks.

However, Mr. Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra state, took to his verified Twitter account to thank the Obidents in the region after being shocked and ecstatic by the massive turnout at today’s rally in Minna.

In his words “What an awesome and energising crowd in Minna. I am grateful and delighted to he here. Thank you Niger state.

As expected, the online supporters of Peter Obi has taken to their social media account to react.

