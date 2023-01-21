This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Peter Obi Promises To Reach Out To Lady Who Cried To Him Saying He Will Win

Netizens have reacted to the video of a lady crying out to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, telling him that he will win. This happened during one of the recent campaigns of the Labour Party presidential aspirant.

As the February 25th general election is fast approaching, presidential candidates from various political parties have been moving from one place to another, trying to convince Nigerians that they are the most suitable person to lead the nation.

The people in return have been showing great love and support for their most preferred candidates in every way they can.

In a video which is currently making the rounds on social media, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi was being shown love greatly by his supporters who are termed “Obidients”. Among the Obis supporter was a lady with a child in her hand. With tears in her eyes, she cried out to Peter Obi, saying that Peter Obi would win as she was tired.

“Daddy, you will win. You will win because we are tired,” she said repeatedly.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, can be heard telling one of his aides not to give her money, but take down her phone number.

After he asked for her name and took down her phone number, he promised to reach out to her.

This video has received various reactions from netizens who shared their thoughts on it.

Some of the reactions are as seen below.

