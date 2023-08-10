Reactions As Peter Obi Poses With Oseloka Obaze & Other LP Chieftains In New Photos

Some photos that have found a way online have captured the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi and several other chieftains of the labour party

The picture after it was shared online has got majority of people talking, most especially, the supporters of the labour party presidential aspirant

In the photos that are currently gaining momentum online, the former governor of Anambra state was seen alongside some labour party chieftains

Some of those who are with him Include; one of his close aides, Oseloka H Obaze, and some other chieftains of the labour party See the picture of Peter obi and others here

See the picture that Peter Obi and the people took took together

Obi’s aide, Oseloka H Obaze took to his official Twitter page to share the pictures on his official Twitter page

See some of the comments that have trailed the photos

What do you have to say about this?

Finesthandwriting (

)