Reactions As Peter Obi Of LP Defeats Bola Ahmed Tinubu & Others In Another Poll Conducted By ANAP

Many Nigerians have begun to react as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi defeats the standard flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other presidential candidates in the third and final poll conducted by ANAP.

(Photo Credit – The Punch paper)

Other presidential candidates defeated by Peter Obi include Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

The result of the fresh poll was released on Wednesday by the President and Founder of Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside.

( Photo Credit – Channels Television Verified Facebook Page )

Mr Atedo Peterside noted that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi leads with 21% of registered voters proposing to vote for the former Governor of Anambra State if the presidential election were to be conducted today.

Source – The Channels Television Verified Facebook Page

