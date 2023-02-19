Reactions As Peter Obi Loses LP Campaign Council Structure To Tinubu In The North

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The North West Campaign Council of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi have announced their support for the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming general election

The council made it known in a press conference released on Sunday

It is no longer news that the general election comes up in less than a week

According to the council, they have resolved to leverage their political structure already built for the labor party presidential aspirant and his running mate Yusuf Datti For Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The leader of the council said “As a coalition of labor party Gulbanitoria, senatorial, House of representatives and the house of assemblies From the North West. chairmen and campaign council, We have decided as a group to endorse the candidature of the All Progressive Congress APC presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We have resolved to leverage our existing political structures for his emergence “

