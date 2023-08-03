Reactions As Peter Obi Legal Team Went To Church Today For Thanksgiving Ahead Of Tribunal Judgement

A Chieftain of the Labour Party, Oseloka Obaze has stated that the legal team of Peter Obi were in the church today ahead of the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

(Photo Credit – Oseloka Obaze Verified Twitter Page)

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The presidential election Tribunal commenced sitting few weeks ago to hear the cases by the parties.

The Petitioners are now waiting for the judgement by the judge of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

(Photo Credit – Oseloka Obaze Verified Twitter Page)

Oseloka Obaze said; “Members of @PeterObi legal team were in church today for thanksgiving. Having done their part, the prayer now is for the gift of courage, discernment for those who must do justice. And of course, the prayers for Nigeria continue unabated”

The recent post by Oseloka Obaze on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – Oseloka Obaze Verified Twitter Page

Penkelemesi (

)