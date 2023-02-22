NEWS

Reactions As Peter Obi Is Spotted Shaking Hands With Bola Ahmed Tinubu At The ICC.

Recently a popular Facebook blog, has uploaded a few photos on her official Facebook page, that has got many fans talking. In the photos, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi was seen exchanging pleasantries with the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In another photo, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar was seen sitting on a chair as he shook hands with Bola Ahmed Tinubu who happens to be the APC Presidential Candidate.

As it maybe recalled, the 2nd peace accord was hosted at the ICC in February 22nd 2023 which candidates of different political parties where present.

Many people who saw this were amazed as they reacted positively to the photos, commending all the Presidential candidates on how they choose to embrace peace, while others gave their thoughts and opinions on what they saw.

