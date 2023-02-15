Reactions As Peter Obi Is Sighted At St Bartholomew Church In Abuja Following Anambra Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Gregory Obi, a candidate for the presidency of the Labor Party, was seen at Abuja’s St. Bartholomew Church.

This trip follows the former governor of Anambra state’s two stops in the state capital and the capital of neighboring Enugu within 24 hours.

Tuesday, Peter obi met with a massive crowd waiting for him in Anambra, and before that, he had visited the coal camp in Enugu.

Numerous people showed up to each of his visits to offer their condolences.

On the other hand, he was recently photographed attending worship services in Abuja. He was seen in the picture that went viral online holding a booklet during the event.

Peter obi’s nationwide presidential rallies are over, and this is no longer news.

Since he officially kicked off his campaign in Nasarawa a few months ago, he has traveled to and held massive rallies in a number of states across Nigeria. These states include Oyo, Edo, Ondo, Sokoto, Taraba, Kogi, Kwara, Ogun, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom, among many others.

His media staff claims that he is finished holding massive rallies and will only be making appearances at previously visited locations.

Nonetheless, many responses have followed his church photo when it was posted online. A lot of people were confused by his seemingly endless stream of public appearances in the comments.

