Reactions As Peter Obi Is Seen Bowing To Receive Prayers From The Igwe Of Nnewi Kingdom

With some days left before the February 25th presidential election, the candidates in the presidential race have been visiting different parts of the country for campaigns, and also meeting with traditional rulers for their prayers ahead of the election.

On Tuesday, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, took his campaign to Nnewi in Anambra State, and there he visited the Obi of Otolo and Igwe of Nnewi Kingdom, Igwe Dr. Kenneth Onyeneke Orizu III. The monarch gave him some words of advice, and offered him prayers ahead of the election.

In the photos he shared his verified Twitter handle, the former Anambra State Governor was seen as he bowed before the monarch to receive prayers from him.

He wrote – “I paid a courtesy call on the Obi of Otolo and Obi of Nnewi Kingdom, Igwe Dr Kenneth Onyeneke Orizu III. It was a very convil and pleasant visit. Grateful for the wise counsel and prayers.”

In an earlier tweet, Peter Obi had said that Nnewi people have set aside today to receive him and his team. He said that any market day in Nnewi is a market day in Nigeria, and thanked them for the gesture.

The visit to the monarch has been generating reactions from people, especially from Peter Obi’s supporters. Below are some of the reactions:

