NEWS

Reactions As Peter Obi Insists That Those Who Have Destroyed Nigeria Must Be Shown The Way Out

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 347 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Peter Obi Insists That Those Who Have Destroyed Nigeria Must Be Shown The Way Out

The former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential Candidate for the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has maintained that those who have destroyed the country must be shown the way out.

Mr. Obi made this known through a post he made on his official Twitter handle, as he prepares to take his campaign to Kano State. The post reads;

“Today, Datti and I, together with our spouses will be in the ancient City of Kano to carry on with the message of our national movement to rescue Nigeria. Those who have destroyed our country must be shown the way out. Nigeria’s future belongs to her youth.”

Below is the captured screenshot of the post;

SOURCE: TWITTER/PETER OBI

However, this has triggered enormous reactions as most Nigerians rushed to the comment section to express their views.

Below are the captured screenshots of their reactions;

Source: Twitter /Peter Obi

Kindly share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Content created and supplied by: Newsbulletin.com (via 50minds
News )

#Reactions #Peter #Obi #Insists #Destroyed #Nigeria #ShownReactions As Peter Obi Insists That Those Who Have Destroyed Nigeria Must Be Shown The Way Out Publish on 2023-01-22 13:33:29



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 347 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

“People In The Rural Areas Of Zamfara And Gombe States Don’t Know Peter Obi” – Obong Ekere

1 min ago

Photos From Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Rally Held Yesterday In Southern Kaduna, Kafanchan

2 mins ago

Dele Momodu reveals the reason why Peter Obi left the PDP for the Labour Party

11 mins ago

“The 6 APC PCC Members That Decamped To PDP Came With Their Appointment Letters & Branded Cars”-Dino Melaye

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button