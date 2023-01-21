This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Peter Obi Holds Townhall Meeting In A Church In Kafanchan

Presidential candidate of the labour party, Peter Obi has stirred reactions on social media as he shares photos from the townhall meeting he held in a church, during his presidential campaign rally in Kafanchan, southern Kaduna, Kano state.

The former governor of Anambra state took to his verified Facebook handle to give an update on his visit to the town.

He also expressed gratitude to the mammoth crowd of supporters that were present both at the townhall meeting and at the venue of his campaign rally to receive him.

As expected, supporters of the presidential candidate reacted quickly to his post. Majority of them commended his efforts to see Nigeria rescued through his presidency. Others praised him for holding another townhall meeting in the region.

Subsequent reports revealed that Peter Obi had visited the Throne Room Church in Kafanchan, with his vice and crew members, where he held the townhall meeting.

It can be recalled that presidential candidate has had series of hall meetings since his campaign started.

The mammoth crowd that trailed Peter Obi’s campaign rally in the town is currently stirring reactions online.

Probably due to the region, it was least expected of many that the Labour party flagbearer could pull such crowd to his rally.

