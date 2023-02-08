Reactions As Peter Obi Discusses With The Joint Grassroots Campaign Project Of The LP.

Peter Obi who happens to be the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has recently made posted a few photos on his official Facebook page a few hours ago. In the photos, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party was seen with members of the Labour Party’s joint Grassroot projects as they discussed things about their Campaign. The photos has gotten over a thousand likes and comments in just a few hours of publication.

Peter Obi also described the photos with a write up as he said, “This evening, I had the honour and pleasure of interacting with the Joint Grassroots Campaign Project. We remain resolute in our commitment to an issue-based and clean campaign.”

Many people who saw this were amazed as they reacted positively to the post, commending Peter Obi on how he organizes his campaign team, while others gave their thoughts and opinions on what they saw.

