Reactions as Peter Obi defeats others in Aso Villa polling units.

As the collation of the presidential and senatorial election results continues, it was reported, according to the Guardian Newspapers that the Presidential Candidate of the Labor Party (LP), Peter Obi has defeated his counterparts in two polling units in Aso Villa, Abuja yesterday.

It was also gathered, according to reports from The Guardian Newspapers that the two polling units were 021 and 131. Peter Obi led his counterparts by winning 58 votes while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had 32 votes and the All Progressives Congress (AP) had 31 votes in unit 021.

In unit 131, Labor Party had 17 votes, the All Progressives Congress (APC) had 06 votes and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had 03 votes.

Recall that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ﻿and Peter Obi had also won their polling units earlier yesterday.

