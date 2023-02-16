Reactions As Peter Obi Defeats Bola Ahmed Tinubu & Others In Another Poll Conducted By ANAP

The victory of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, in the recent ANAP poll, has stirred reactions among Nigerians. ANAP Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting good governance and democracy in Nigeria, conducted the poll and released the result on Wednesday. Obi emerged as the winner, defeating prominent candidates such as Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Atedo Peterside, the President and Founder of ANAP Foundation, announced that Peter Obi received 21% of registered voters support, making him the most popular candidate if the presidential election were to be conducted today. The result has generated mixed reactions among Nigerians, with some expressing delight at Obi’s victory and others questioning the poll’s credibility.

Peter Obi is a former Governor of Anambra State and a successful businessman who has been active in politics for several years. His victory in the ANAP poll has brought him to the forefront of the presidential race, and many are now closely watching his campaign strategy and agenda.

News Source – The Channels Television Verified Facebook Page

