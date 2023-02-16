NEWS

Reactions As Peter Obi Defeats Bola Ahmed Tinubu & Others In Another Poll Conducted By ANAP

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 4 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Peter Obi Defeats Bola Ahmed Tinubu & Others In Another Poll Conducted By ANAP

The victory of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, in the recent ANAP poll, has stirred reactions among Nigerians. ANAP Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting good governance and democracy in Nigeria, conducted the poll and released the result on Wednesday. Obi emerged as the winner, defeating prominent candidates such as Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Atedo Peterside, the President and Founder of ANAP Foundation, announced that Peter Obi received 21% of registered voters support, making him the most popular candidate if the presidential election were to be conducted today. The result has generated mixed reactions among Nigerians, with some expressing delight at Obi’s victory and others questioning the poll’s credibility.

Peter Obi is a former Governor of Anambra State and a successful businessman who has been active in politics for several years. His victory in the ANAP poll has brought him to the forefront of the presidential race, and many are now closely watching his campaign strategy and agenda.

News Source – The Channels Television Verified Facebook Page

Content created and supplied by: Articleman (via 50minds
News )

#Reactions #Peter #Obi #Defeats #Bola #Ahmed #Tinubu #Poll #Conducted #ANAPReactions As Peter Obi Defeats Bola Ahmed Tinubu & Others In Another Poll Conducted By ANAP Publish on 2023-02-16 04:02:23



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 4 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines:President Buhari to address Nigerians, Reverse cash policy Ortom tells Buhari.

14 mins ago

BREAKING: N500, N1,000 Old Notes No Longer Legal Tender Says Buhari In A Live Broadcast

18 mins ago

Do You Want This Election To Hold Or You People Want To Truncate This Election? – Wike Asks Tinubu

21 mins ago

Primate Ayodele Reveals What Will Happen if Tinubu or Obi Loses in Forthcoming Poll

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button