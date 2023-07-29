NEWS

Reactions As Peter Obi Congratulates Gov Soludo As He Celebrates His 63-Year-Old Birthday.

A few hours ago, reactions has begun trailing a social media post shared by a well known Nigerian politician, former governor of Anambra State, and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the last Presidential election, Peter Gregory Obi, in which he congratulated Charles Chukwuma Soludo, a well known Nigerian politician, former governor and chairman of the board of directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

A few days ago, it was reported that Governor Soludo clocked 63 years old on the 28th of July 2023.

Peter Gregory Obi, was part of those who took to their social media post to celebrate Soludo on his birthday.

According to Peter Obi, he said, “I wish to join other Nigerians to congratulate my dear elder brother and my Governor, Prof. Soludo on turning 63 today. May God grant him more fruitful and happy years, and continue to grant him wisdom in his governance of Anambra State. God almighty bless him always”.

This particular statement has attracted a lot of attention as many Nigerians took to the comment box to share their thoughts.

