Reactions As Peter Obi Condemns Violence And Incessant Attacks On His Supporters

Less than a few weeks ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, took to his verified social media account, Twitter, to condemn violence and incessant attacks on his supporters.

He tweeted, “As we go into the final stretch for the 2023 elections, I call on all Nigerians, regardless of political affiliation or tendency, to eschew violence. I condemn any form of violence and political thuggery, and especially the incessant attacks on my Obidient supporters.”

He further stated that, “I call on the security forces nationwide to protect those exercising their fundamental rights of free speech and assembly. Our civic space must not shrink further. -PO”

However, some tweeters have taken to his comments box to react to the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi’s condemnation of violence and incessant attacks on his supporters. See screenshots below.

