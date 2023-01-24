Reactions As Peter Obi Condemns The Gruesome Killing Of Imo LGA Chairman By Unknown Gunmen In Imo

It was reported few days ago, that the Christopher Ohizu, the ideato North Local government chairman, IMO State, was murdered by his abductors some days after his abduction. Some Nigerians have reacted to this tragic event, and amongst the Nigerians that have reacted to this is the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In his reaction, Peter Obi condemned the killing of Christopher Ohizu, by the unknown gunmen in Imo state. He however, commiserated with the Imo state Govt and the family of the slain local government chairman. Reacting to Peter Obi’s condemnation of the murder of Christopher Ohizu, a twitter user with the handle name ‘Vote wisely’ commented, “Honestly the insecurity has really gone out of hands in the Eastern region. My state used to be calm and peaceful”.

Below are some screenshots of the reactions and comments from Nigerians online;

What do you have to say about this?

Content created and supplied by: Grantenzy (via 50minds

News )

#Reactions #Peter #Obi #Condemns #Gruesome #Killing #Imo #LGA #Chairman #Unknown #Gunmen #ImoReactions As Peter Obi Condemns The Gruesome Killing Of Imo LGA Chairman By Unknown Gunmen In Imo Publish on 2023-01-24 17:57:09