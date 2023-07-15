Reactions As Peter Obi Celebrates The Owner Of Arise TV, Obaigbena As He Clocks 64 Years (Photos)

The former Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last general elections, Peter Obi has celebrated the founder of Arise Television and Thisday paper, Prince Nduka Obaigbena as he clocks 64 years earth.

Nduka Obaigbena is one of the most respected and revered elder statesmen in the country.

Peter Obi said; “To My Dear Elder Brother, Duke of Owa Kingdom and Chairman of ThisDay Arise Group – Prince Nduka Obaigbena, I celebrate you on your 64th birthday. Through perseverance, dedication and hard work, you have built some of the biggest brands in the nation’s media industry and beyond.”

He stated further; “Your spirit of innovation and enterprise bears much lessons to Nigerians, especially the leaders. In your own illustrious way, you have taught us that true wealth comes from enterprise and hard work, and not living off public funds. In many obvious ways, you have continued to contribute to Nigeria’s economy.”

He added; “Through your different media establishments, you have continued to advocate for good and accountable governance in Nigeria. May God who sees your goodness, grant you more healthy, fruitful, and happy years; and continue to protect, and bless you always. -PO”

