Reactions As Peter Obi Celebrates His Elder Brother’s 70th Birthday

Peter Obi, the former presidential aspirant of the Labour party, took to his Twitter handle to celebrate his elder brother, Dr. Chidi Amuta, on his 70th birthday. In his heartfelt message, Peter Obi expressed pride in his brother’s achievements and contributions to national development.

According to the Twitter post, Dr. Chidi Amuta is a highly respected figure in the Nigerian journalistic landscape and one of the country’s best media executives. He is recognized as an extraordinary scholar, journalist, social crusader, and patriot. His interests and consistent interventions in the Nigerian public space have covered a wide spectrum of issues, and he has applied his intellectual ideas to various aspects of national development.

The birthday celebration post from Peter Obi received reactions from well-wishers and followers who joined in celebrating the accomplishments of Dr. Chidi Amuta on his milestone birthday.

