Alaba International Market, Trade Fair, Computer Village, Ajegunle, and countless other big centers across Lagos state were all visited by Peter Obi. All of the state’s geopolitical regions have seen Peter Obi’s campaigning, and his events consistently draw large crowds.

A video of Peter Obi campaigning in Ajegunle has surfaced on Twitter. He drove by in a Vehicle surrounded by security personnel, so we can safely assume he wasn’t campaigning. Residents of Ajegunle converged on Peter Obi’s vehicle, forcing him and his security agents to stop in the middle of the road.

Peter Obi halted for a while to give the crowd a few waves. The video showed him caring for infants and toddlers while the community congratulated him. According to the writer, this was the first time a presidential contender had ever campaigned in the Ajegunle area. While other Presidential contenders have visited Lagos state, they haven’t made it to Ajegunle despite its status as one of the state’s key hubs.

The people of Ajegunle showed up in large numbers to support Peter Obi. So it’s safe to assume that most of the individuals cheering for Peter Obi don’t have their PVCs with them. It’s discouraging that most Nigerians have preferred candidates for the election yet lack PVCs to cast ballots for them. People in Ajegunle, Nigeria, reacted to a film featuring Peter Obi.

