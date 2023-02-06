NEWS

Reactions As Peter Obi Attends Presidential Debate In Lagos Before Kwara Rally

The labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has stormed the venue of the presidential debate in Lagos before heading to his rally in Kwara

The Election is a few weeks away and presidential candidates have been harnessing all available opportunities to speak to the electorates

Moreso, the labor party presidential aspirant is one of the candidates that has appeared or attended several presidential Debates since the commencement of the political campaigns

The presidential debate was organized by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG, and was designed for all the candidates currently aspiring For the post of the president

Major topics to be discussed at the debate are Economic based topics that will reveal causes and solutions to the sinking economy

Peter obi stormed the venue on Monday before heading to his rally that will hold in Kwara

He got there and shared a post on his verified Twitter page to inform his supporters

It is pertinent to know that the former governor of Anambra will be moving to Kwara state directly from the venue of the debate in Lagos where he has his supporters waiting to receive him.

The rally in Kwara will complete his North central campaigns as he has visited, Kogi, Benue, Niger, and Jos

However, since he posted his attendance, several reactions have surfaced online

Below are a few from social media users

What are your thoughts on this?

