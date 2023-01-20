Reactions As Peter Obi Asks Students To Have A Minute Silence For PDP Supporters Who Died In Jos

People have been reacting to what Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, said about the tragic incident involving some PDP supporters who died in Jos. Obi was speaking about the incident. It was alleged that the van that was transporting PDP supporters was involved in a fatal accident, which resulted in the loss of a significant number of lives.

As a response to the event, Peter Obi was addressing students at a town hall meeting in Jos when he asked the students to observe a minute of silence for the PDP supporters who had passed away in the attack. He stated that the individuals who had passed away are also Nigerians, despite the fact

He said;

“At this stage can you stand up for a one minute silence. As you know, a few days ago, PDP had a campaign here and there was an accident and we lost about 15 or 16 Nigerians. They’re Nigerians, they’re not members of Labour Party but they’re all people, we love them and we need to observe silence.”

