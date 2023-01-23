This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Peter Obi Arrives Katsina State After His Just Concluded Kano Rally On Sunday

The presidential candidate of the labour party, Peter Obi has yet again been on the spotlight after his arrival in Katsina state for his scheduled rally ahead of the forthcoming elections on February 25th.

The former Anambra governor who landed at the airport was however greeted by many supporters who had trooped in to wait for his arrival.

His visit to Katsina is coming just after his just concluded rally in the neighbouring state, Kano on Sunday, and this has inarguable stirred various reactions and responses from people on the social media space.

One user particularly noted that the presidential candidate of the labour party has really created a very good impression of the north to the people of the south after his various visits to the region.

Another user who reacted to such pointed out that the crowd at the airport was encouraging, and was also of the opinion that even the president may not get such a crowd in Katsina state waiting in line for his arrival at the airport.

Below are photos of the screenshots of some of the reactions. What’s your opinion towards this? Kindly drop your thoughts in the comment section below.

The Incoming President of Nigeria, HE Peter Obi, GALLANTLY walks down to venue of the Town hall interface ! #ObiDattiInKatsina #SaiObi pic.twitter.com/q6uY8iMFLM — Pearls (@MissPearls) January 23, 2023

