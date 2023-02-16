This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Peter Obi Arrives at Owerri, Imo State, for Road Work With His Wife

With just a few weeks until the general election kicks off on the 25th of February, 2023, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, posted to his official Facebook account on his arrival at owerri, Imo State, for road work and stating that he was looking forward to engaging with the Eastern Heartlanders.

In his words, “I just arrived in Owerri, Imo State for a road walk. I am looking forward to engaging with the Eastern Heartlanders.”

Mr. Peter Obi is seen alongside prominent members of the Labour Party, including his stunning wife, Margaret Brownson Obi.

Check out the part of the image where Peter Obi is seen carrying his own bag upon his own arrival.

See how Nigerians reacted to this in the screenshots below.

What is your opinion on this article? Kindly share your thoughts in the comment section below.

News Source: Peter Obi’s Official Facebook Page

