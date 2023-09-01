Reactions as Peter Obi and his wife was spotted in an event in Anambra State

Peter Gregory Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate attended an event in Anambra state along with his wife, Margaret Obi. The event was a commemoration for the late Annie Okonkwo. It was attended by prominent figures like, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Anambra State Governor Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, and Abia State Governor Alex Otti .

Obi shared photos of himself and his wife at the event on his verified Twitter page, where they paid their respects to the deceased. The images have garnered reactions and comments from social media users. This update provides a glimpse into Peter Gregory Obi’s recent activities and engagements as he continues his political journey and involvement in events and gatherings in Anambra state.

