NEWS

Reactions as Peter Obi and his wife was spotted in an event in Anambra State

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 8 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read

Peter Gregory Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate attended an event in Anambra state along with his wife, Margaret Obi. The event was a commemoration for the late Annie Okonkwo. It was attended by prominent figures like, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Anambra State Governor Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, and Abia State Governor Alex Otti .

Obi shared photos of himself and his wife at the event on his verified Twitter page, where they paid their respects to the deceased. The images have garnered reactions and comments from social media users. This update provides a glimpse into Peter Gregory Obi’s recent activities and engagements as he continues his political journey and involvement in events and gatherings in Anambra state.

As a Nigerian, what are your thoughts on this development, please share your thoughts in the comment section of the post. Don’t forget to share for more updates on this platform.

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 8 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Niger Coup: I Pity Tinubu Because This Is Happening At The Time He Is Chairman Of ECOWAS -Chief Chekwas Okorie

29 seconds ago

The Only String Holding PDP Together Is The Hope That Atiku May be Asked To Go For A Rerun’ -Fayose

3 mins ago

Gov Eno urges Nigerians to embrace farming as solution to subsidy removal

7 mins ago

The Idea That What Happened In Gabon Is An Overthrow Of Democracy Is Unacceptable To Me’ -Odinkalu

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button