Reactions As Peter Obi Alights From His Vehicle To Hug A Female Supporter In Kafanchan (Video)

Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has visited Kafanchan, Kaduna State, for his presidential rally. Obi touched down in southern Kaduna alongside his running mate, the Kaduna state Labour Party gubernatorial candidate, Jonathan Asake, who hails from the area, and other LP members. Photos captured and shared via various social media platforms showed the mammoth crowd that greeted Peter Obi’s supporters.

In a video shared by Aisha Yusuf via her verified Twitter handle, Peter Obi was captured when he alighted from his vehicle to hug a female supporter who stood by the roadside with his poster.

In the tweet, Aisha wrote, “Peter Obi saw her standing and stopped to say hello.” Reacting to the tweet, a Twitter user replied, saying, “Thank you, sir, @PeterObi. These localities are 100% backing your candidacy, and God will see us through. Southern Kaduna has passed through terrible times. Your coming has renewed their hope for a better future ahead. “Thank you very much, sir.”

Another Twitter user said, “A man not afraid of attack..sure LOVE (from citizens) is His bullet-proof.”

