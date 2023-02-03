Reactions As Peter Obi, Akon, Sheffield UTD Billionaire Attend Same Event

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Photo of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, award-winning musician, Akon, and Sheffield United Billionaire, Dozy Mmobuosui sitting together at an event, has surfaced online

It is no longer news that Dozy Mmobuosui, a Nigerian Billionaire, worth a whooping 7 Billion pounds is at the brink of purchasing Sheffield United in a deal worth £ 90 million. This is because the Blades are pushing for promotion back to the Premier League this season but were hit by a transfer embargo last month amid financial difficulties

In the same vein, from the left is one of Africans most decorated musicians, Akon sitting close to the former governor of Anambra state on a black-and-white suite

However, It is no longer news that since the advent of political campaigns in Nigeria, Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed have been seen attending several events and gatherings

Going by campaigns and the acceptance that his party, The Labour party has received, he is now among the leading candidates which include the All Progressive Congress APC presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the peoples Democratic Party PDP presidential aspirant, Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for the presidential seat

However, since the picture surfaced online, there have been several reactions from social media users. Some concluded that the picture is a “billionaire” picture

