Reactions As PDP Chieftain Lere Olayinka Slams People Defending APC Amid Fuel Scarcity And Hike In Pump Price

Amid the ongoing long petrol station queues occasioned by the biting scarcity and hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol in several parts of the country, reactions have begun trailing a most recent social media post made by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Ekiti State, Lere Olayinka in which he lampooned Nigerians who are still defending the nation’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Taking to his verified Facebook page some hours ago, Olayinka, who is contesting for a seat in the House of Representatives in the upcoming general elections, questioned why anybody would still be willing to defend the APC-led Federal Government after queuing at petrol stations for several hours only to purchase fuel at the rate of 300 Naira per liter.

He wrote; “You spent more than two hours at Petrol Station to buy fuel at N300 per liter. And you are still defending this APC govt? It’s okay, continue.”

Interestingly, Olayinka’s remarks have drawn quite a flurry of mixed reactions from Nigerians online as many took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons shared their bitter experiences sourcing for fuel, others, however, insisted that the APC government cannot be blamed for the scarcity.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

