Reactions As PDP Chieftain, Daniel Bwala Calls On Tinubu To Appoint Femi Fani-Kayode As Minister

A former Spokesperson for the defunct Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala has revealed why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should appoint Femi Fani-Kayode as a Minister of the federal republic of Nigeria.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in new Ministers into their respective offices after the upper chamber of the national assembly screened and confirmed them.

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Ation and former Director of New Media sub-committee of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council is one of the most respected and revered chieftains of the ruling party. He worked vigorously for the presidential ambition of former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Daniel Bwala stated on his verified Twitter page; “I call on President Tinubu to consider appointing @realFFK Femi Fani Kayode as a minister of the republic. Femi has worked hard enough like every other appointee; but aside that, he being a pragmatic person with previous experience will impact on PBAT’s government.”

He stated further; “I have never spoken with FFK on this, as a matter of fact we only met twice in this life, one before he joined APC and the second at SSS HQRs where he was attending fellowship at the time. BUT I KNOW FEMI WILL WORK far better than some who are on the Job right now.

The recent post by Daniel Bwala on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

