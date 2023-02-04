Reactions As PDP Chairman In Anambra Arrives Labour Party Meeting In Complete Peter Obi Regalia

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chief Sir Ifeanyi Orji, a prominent member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), was purportedly spotted at a Labour Party meeting in Anambra state.

Sir Ifeanyi Orji is seen storming the Labor Party meeting in a viral photo, wearing a shirt with the faces of Peter Gregory Obi, a presidential candidate for the Labor Party, and Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, his running mate.

According to the report, the People’s Democratic Party leader has opted to leave the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign council and join the Labor Party and Peter obi’s team.

Before he switched parties, he was the chairman of Anambra state’s Aniocha local government area and the PDP.

The election is scheduled for later in February, and reports of party members defecting to the opposing party have begun to circulate. Although many will remain steadfast in their support of their party until the bitter end, others will switch allegiances if they determine that the party’s platform no longer reflects their own.

However, many people are discussing sir Ifeanyi Orji’s decision to join the Labor Party and his disruptive behavior during the Labor Party conference.

