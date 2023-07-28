NEWS

Reactions As Pat Utomi says he is traumatized by the mocking of the poor by the senate

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 hours ago
0 321 1 minute read

Patrick Okedinachi Utomi, a Nigerian professor of political economy and management expert, has written passionately on his official Twitter handle against what he perceives as the Senate’s insensitive treatment of the impoverished.

The statement that the Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants of Nigeria released read, “I am traumatized by this mocking of the poor by our Senate. In a decent society, we should have had resignations by now. To mock the poor is to mock God. I know where Godswill Akpabio was before Obong Victor Attah gave a hand. Better an honest poor person than a rich thief politician

The screenshot shows his tweet below.

The short statement of Utomi led to a lot of reactions on his official Twitter handle; the following are some of the reactions that followed the tweet of the politician.

Dear esteemed readers, please like, share, and comment on your views below about this article.

 

 

Sportwriter1 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 hours ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘I will never forgive Peter Obi and Labour Party’ – Col. Chinyere Obi

5 mins ago

What A Woman Should Do In Order For The Husband To Carry His God’s-given Assignment-Faith Oyedepo

7 mins ago

“Things Are Hard In The Country, The Government Needs To Create Meaningful Palliatives” Linc Edochie

16 mins ago

Check out these exceptional gown styles for pretty ladies

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button