Reactions As Pastor Paul Enenche Reportedly Endorse Labour Party Candidate, Peter Obi Ahead Of Poll

The Senior Pastor and General Overseer of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche has revealed the presidential candidate he will vote for in the forthcoming general elections.

The presidential election will take place on the 25th of February, 2023 across the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the well-respected and revered cleric has endorsed the candidacy of former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi. The recent post has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians.

During his reported endorsement, Paul Enenche said; “There are many presidential aspirants for the forthcoming election. But there are three major ones at the forefront. Two of the three are of the two big political parties whose highest and most important achievement so far was the formation of the coalition that brought this current administration into office”

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of Saturday’s poll.

