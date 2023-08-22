Reactions as Pastor Kumuyi and wife arrive in Osun State ahead of his global Crusade.

The founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi has left his members and social media users buzzing after sharing a short video of himself and his wife, Esther Folashade Kumuyi arriving in Osogbo, Osun State ahead of his global Crusade.

Upon his arrival with his wife at Osogbo, Osun State on Tuesday, the man of God was warmly received by leaders and members of the Deeper Life Bible Church, who were seen in the video, dancing and singing.

Sharing video of his arrival with his lovely wife in Osogbo, Osun State ahead of his global Crusade, the man of God, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi posted on Facebook: “Pastor W.F. Kumuyi arrives Osun Osogbo for Jesus the miracle worker GCK Osogbo Crusade.”

This Facebook post from Pastor Kumuyi sharing video of himself and his wife arrival in Osun State has attracted reactions from Members and social media users, as some have welcomed them both to Osun State, while some have called him an exemplary leader.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from members and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)