Reactions As Otti Shares Photos Of Himself With Others In A Visit To The Abandoned Enyimba Hotel

In a recent visit to the abandoned Enyimba Hotel in Aba, Alex Otti, the current Governor of Abia State, Nigeria, expressed his determination to restore the once prestigious establishment to its former glory. The hotel, a legacy project dating back to the era of the remarkable De Sam Mbakwe, has suffered years of neglect. Despite its current state of disrepair, Otti remains optimistic about the architectural allure and potential that still lie within the property.

The governor took to social media to share his experience during the site visit, tweeting, “I visited the site of the long-abandoned Enyimba Hotel Aba, a legacy project from the era of the remarkable De Sam Mbakwe. Despite years of neglect, the property’s architectural allure and potential are still evident.” He further stated that his primary aim in visiting the site was to assess its present condition and strategize for its future.

The Enyimba Hotel, once a symbol of pride and prosperity in Aba, has been left to decay over the years, reflecting a lack of attention from successive administrations. However, Governor Alex Otti’s commitment to revitalizing the establishment has raised hopes among the local community and potential investors.

During his visit, Otti was accompanied by a team of experts, including architects, engineers, and economists, who conducted a thorough assessment of the property’s structural integrity and identified the necessary steps for restoration. The governor acknowledged that rejuvenating the hotel would require significant financial investment and collaboration with private sector partners.

The Enyimba Hotel, with its strategic location in Aba, has the potential to become a hub for tourism, commerce, and hospitality once again. Its rich history and connection to the past make it a valuable asset for the region and the state at large.

In his statement, Governor Otti emphasized the importance of preserving and reviving historical landmarks that hold sentimental value for the people of Abia State. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to implementing development projects that would positively impact the lives of the citizens and boost the state’s economy.

