This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions as Osita Chidoka said the Igbos Cannot Throw Away 24yrs of Investment in PDP (Video).

PDP chieftain, Osita Chidoka has got the internet buzzing with several reactions from people, following his statement with regards to the Southeasterners and their support for the opposition party for over 24 years now.

Recall that former minister of aviation, Osita Chidoka had in an interview with Channels TV few minutes ago, spoken about the presidential ambition of 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the position of the Igbos with regards to such aspiration.

According to Osita Chidoka, the PDP is owned by the Igbos and they have a considerable amount of investment in the party, adding that the decision of the party to not give them the presidential ticket in 2023 is not enough reason for them to throw away their significant investment in the party.

Osita Chidoka further stated that;

“I think Peter Obi is doing a great job of mobilising people across Nigeria, but I don’t think that’s the Igbo position. The Igbo position for me is that our significant investment of 24 years cannot be thrown away overnight. So I remain in the PDP. So many Igbos are still in the PDP”.

To watch the video, click on the link below;

And so, following such statement by Osita Chidoka, Nigerians took to the micro blogging platform, Twitter, to react, as they expressed disagreement with the politician.

Here are their reactions below;

Content created and supplied by: Chibuzorjoe (via 50minds

News )

#Reactions #Osita #Chidoka #Igbos #Throw #24yrs #Investment #PDP #VideoReactions as Osita Chidoka said the Igbos Cannot Throw Away 24yrs of Investment in PDP (Video). Publish on 2023-01-22 23:40:19