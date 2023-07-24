Reactions As Oshiomhole Slams Minimum Wage, Says His Cleaner Earns N60,000

According to Channels Television, Adams Oshiomhole, senator representing Edo North senatorial district, branded the N30,000 monthly minimum wage as a “criminal wage” on Sunday, claiming that his cleaner is paid no less than N60,000.

He considers the average responsible private-sector employer to be a better employer than the federal or state governments.

Oshiomhole said, “What we call minimum wage is a criminal wage.

“What does N30,000 translate to if you exchange it for N800 or N700 to the dollar?

“So, the value of the N125 minimum wage when it was originally established, I believe, under Shehu Shagari’s regime, is around two or three times the value many years later, even in the public sector.

“I can tell you how much I’ve agreed to pay my cleaner. My cleaner is only a primary school student; I’m not even sure she has a school leaving certificate. However, she is knowledgeable enough to clean the house.

“I discovered that I couldn’t pay her less than N60,000—in fact, N60,000. It has to do with my conscience. I’m attempting to figure out how much she has to spend on a house. She informed me that she has four children.

“I’m trying to imagine how she has to care for those children, and I cannot question why she has four.”

As expected, Adams Oshiomhole’s remark elicited reactions on Twitter, as it was shared by Channels Television on their official handle.

A Twitter user identified as Adedayo Salako said, “One thing I agree with Senator Adams is that the new minimum wage should be realistic; anything below 200 thousand Naira will not be reasonable.”

Esteem Kuti said, “I think at this point Nigerians should focus their attention, especially state workers, on the state governors; they are now getting double their allocations, and there is no reason why they should not pay workers a new wage once the FG reaches a figure with the NLC and TUC.”

Sneaks Blings said, “Raise a bill to address the issue of the minimum wage and include that the minimum wage should be considered for upward review every year, just as the electric bill provides a clause for review of tariffs every 4 years. It’s not rocket science.”

Ebimobowei said, “If I were in his shoes, my cleaner would earn nothing less than 200k.”

Dayo Emmanuel Ofere said, “All sensible countries pay a living wage. You go to the market and do a survey of how much food a family of four (husband, wife, and two children) will need to survive in a month and how much it will cost them to rent a room or self-contained in a month.”

