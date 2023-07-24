Reactions As Oshiomhole Says Tinubu Is Not A Magician, APC Did Not Promise Miracles

According to Channels Television, Adams Oshiomhole is asking Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, claiming that the former Lagos State governor is not a “magician” who can heal the country’s issues in a single stroke.

Nigeria, he believes, requires a fearless leader, and Tinubu is that person. The former governor stated that since the termination of the fuel subsidy, the president has taken steps to address the consequences of the decision.

Oshiomhole, speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said, “They understand they didn’t vote for a magician. And nobody promised a magical solution.

“You’re not required to give me an example. I was more aware of what we (the APC) had promised than you were. We were the source for everything you said. We never promised a 24-hour solution. We made no promises of miracles. We did not promise an instant fix.

“You show me any document that says this will be completed in 48 hours. This should be completed within 14 days. This should be completed within 21 days.

“I believe you are the one who believes that once a promise is made, solutions will automatically emerge, either spiritually or by miracles.”

As expected, this development elicited reactions on Twitter as it was shared by Channels Television on their official handle.

A Twitter user identified as Oladeni said, “Nobody said he is. If we can see the effect of his policies within a month, we should see positivity within weeks too.”

Godfrey Odigie said, “Then we need to remind them of all the promises made during the campaign.”

Real Centurion said, “It’s good we’re passing through this now because the beginning of everything is always the hardest. I have high hopes that things will eventually get better. I never support anything that fails. Tinubu won’t be the first.”

Double D said, “Unfortunately, he is right.”

Olabode Samuel said, “PBAT said it times without number during his campaign. “It won’t be easy, but we will get there, I assure you”.

