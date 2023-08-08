Reactions As Oseloka H. Obaze Says Obi Was Regular During Court Sittings & He Will Smile At Last

According to Oseloka H. Obaze, a labor party official and one of Peter Gregory Obi’s advisers, the labor party presidential candidate, Obi was punctual throughout the court proceeding, therefore he would finally grin.

It is no longer news that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress, APC’s presidential candidate, is currently being challenged by Peter Gregory Obi, a presidential candidate for the Labor Party, at the Presidential Election Petition Court.

It should be noted that the legal counsel’s adoption of their final written address was the last time they appeared in court. However, they are all currently awaiting the completion of the court’s decision.

Oseloka Obaze stated in a post on his official Twitter page that the former governor of Anambra state was very punctual during the court proceedings, which is why he will certainly smile at the conclusion.

Below is one of the pictures he posted.

What did you think of this post?

Kindly leave feedback in the comments section below.

Bubutain (

)