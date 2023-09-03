Reactions As Orji Uzor Kalu Appreciates Alex Otti For His Contribution In Keeping Abia State Secured

A former Governor of Abia State and Incumbent federal lawmaker representing Abia North in the red chamber of the national assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has appreciated Alex Otti for his contribution in keeping Abia State Secured.

Alex Otti of the Labour Party won the last Abia State Governorship election and he has been sworn in as Governor on the 29th of May. He is the only Labour Party candidate to be elected as Governor in the last general elections.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu said on his verified Facebook page; “My appreciations to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja and the entire security network operating in Abia North axis for the great work they have done in the past few weeks. I am glad my conversation and appeal to the COAS yielded great result as the kidnapping and insecurity in Umunneochi LGA of Abia North have been nipped.”

He stated further; “My appreciations also goes to Gov. Alex Otti and other stakeholders who have contributed and still contributing to make sure that Abia North and Abia state in general return to it’s original secured and free state. #OUK #KeepHopeAlive”

